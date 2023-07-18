Three people were wounded Monday night when a suspect opened fire around 11:50 in gun-free Times Square.

NBC 4 reported that there was an argument between “a teen” and three others, when the teen eventually opened fire.

A 15-year-old, 17-year-old, and one other teen were wounded by gunfire.

The gunshot victims were taken to a hospital by a combination of ambulances and private vehicles, according to the New York Post, and all are in stable condition.

The gunman ran from the scene and has not been apprehended.

On August 31, 2022, Breitbart News reported on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) comments on newly passed New York gun control legislation, noting that she tweeted a list showing exactly where law-abiding concealed carry permit holders are prohibited from being armed for self-defense.

Times Square is one of the locations in which concealed carriers are prohibited from being armed for self-defense.

On March 19, 2023, CBS News pointed out that signage in and around Times Square makes clear the area is a “gun-free zone.”

