New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) tweeted a list Wednesday showing exactly where law-abiding concealed carry permit holders are prohibited from being armed for self-defense.

Breitbart News noted that one of the gun-free locations is Times Square, beginning Thursday. New York Democrats labeled Times Square a “sensitive” area in which the exercise of the Second Amendment is prohibited, even by concealed permit holders.

Hochul tweeted a complete list, showing that the locations where people cannot be armed for self-defense include libraries, churches, daycares, public transportation, entertainment venues, homeless shelters, and many more places:

Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority. Starting tomorrow, concealed weapons will no longer be permitted on subways, in bars, and the following sensitive locations. pic.twitter.com/RKExUOBlrT — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 31, 2022

Hochul and her fellow Democrats pushed for more restrictions on concealed carry following the June 23 Supreme Court ruling declaring New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance unconstitutional. They have passed numerous other gun controls in addition to the new concealed carry restrictions.

On August 24 Breitbart News noted Hochul’s announcement that the sale of AR-15s is banned for people under the age of 21 and that the state’s universal background check system has been expanded to include a look at social media postings when someone tries to buy a gun.

She also pointed out that background checks will be put in place for ammunition purchases.

