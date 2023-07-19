The Cleveland Browns cut Perrion Winfrey Wednesday after a woman accused him of threatening her with a gun and assaulting her.

Cleveland.com reported that “a woman posted a video on her Instagram story saying Winfrey threatened her with a gun outside The 9 at East 9th and Euclid and assaulted her.”

On the video, Winfrey can allegedly be heard talking to the girl and her friend, saying, “I will smack the —- out of both of you.”

This is not Winfrey’s first run-in with assault allegations and/or charges. He was arrested in Harris County, Texas, in April “for misdemeanor assault against a woman he was dating,” only to complete “a pretrial diversion” program that resulted in charges being dropped.

Winfrey “was dismissed from practice last season for ‘disciplinary reasons’ heading into Cleveland’s game against the Jets,” according to News 5 Cleveland.

The outlet also recalled an unorthodox press conference Winfrey gave upon being signed to play for Cleveland, noting that the presser included “many memorable quotes.”



Winfrey played in 13 games for the Browns last year.

