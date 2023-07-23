Nearly 20 people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported 19 people were shot in the city by 5:23 p.m. Saturday.

As for fatal shootings, a 16-yearold with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered Friday around 10:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 81st Street. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 40-year-old was shot and fatally wounded Friday around 11:30 p.m. while on the sidewalk “in the first block of East Lake Street.” He fled into the lobby of a hotel after being shot and succumbed to his wounds.

A group of people were standing “in the 7900 block of South Marshfield Avenue” when someone opened fire Saturday morning about 1 a.m. A 40-year-old man was shot and transported to the hospital, where he died.

Someone opened fire on a 49-year-old man “in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue” Saturday at 1:45 a.m. He died at the scene.

The Sun-Times noted that the fifth shooting fatality happened about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, when someone walked up to a group of people “in the 1400 block of South Spaulding Avenue” and opened fire. A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times and died after being transported to a hospital.

