Carjackings Up 126 Percent in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Crime in surging in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago, with carjackings in particular up 126 percent.

“The number of carjackings is more than double what it was at this point last year,” FOX News reported.

FOX: Another violent weekend in Democrat-run Chicago amid a massive rise in robberies, thefts, batteries, sexual assaults, and carjackings pic.twitter.com/NcdNA22vmA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2023

FOX News noted that robbery is up 16 percent, thefts are up 14 percent, and sexual assaults are up five percent in Chicago.

Gun violence has remained a constant throughout Johnson’s first few months as mayor.

This past weekend, Breitbart News pointed out nearly 20 were shot Friday into Saturday night and nearly 30 were shot Friday into mid-afternoon Sunday.

By Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times put the total number of shooting victims at 33 with six fatalities.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, and a licensing requirement for gun owners. Cook County — the county in which Chicago sits — has its own ban on “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines.

