Nearly 30 people were shot Friday through mid-afternoon Sunday in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted nearly 20 people were shot Friday into the beginning of Saturday night in Chicago, and five of those gunshot victims succumbed to their wounds.

There were roughly ten more shooting victims, including one additional fatality, by mid-afternoon Sunday, according to ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times.

The additional shooting fatality was a 29-year-old who was shot in the head while driving “in the 3000-block of West 21st Street” around 1:25 a.m. Sunday. The 29-year-old lost control of his vehicle after he was shot, causing the vehicle to flip over.

The Sun-Times maintains a database on Chicago homicides and notes that 328 people were killed in the city from January 1, 2023, through July 22, 2023.

