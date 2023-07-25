Aaron Hernandez’s older brother, Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez, has been arrested over concern he was allegedly planning school shootings.

WFSB reported that Hernandez was allegedly planning attacks on University of Connecticut and Brown University.

This arrest marks his fourth arrest this year.

TMZ Sports noted that Hernandez was arrested by officers from the Bristol Police Department, and that the BPD described him “gravely disabled and a danger to society.”

In early July someone shared a text, allegedly sent by Hernandez, with police. The text said, “We’re taking lives if s*** isn’t paid up. It’s been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it’s almost point game.”

Police believe Hernandez borrowed his ex-girlfriend’s car under the guise of going to a July 7 court date, but instead went to UConn and Brown, where he “went into a number of classrooms and buildings.”

When officers went to arrest Hernandez he allegedly asked them to shoot him and ignored officer commands.

As officers transported Hernandez to a hospital for evaluation, he allegedly said he was going to kill “anyone who profited off of his brother Aaron.” He named the network “ESPN” but did not name specific people.

Aaron Hernandez was arrested and charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013. He was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison. He was found dead in cell in 2017.

