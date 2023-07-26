During Wednesday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer a question about prosecuting people who possess guns illegally.

A female reporter asked if President Biden believes a person “who is charged with possessing a firearm illegally should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Jean-Pierre responded, “I think I know where this question is going, and I’m just going to continue to say, as it relates to this case we’re seeing in Delaware, I’m just going to not speak to that.”

A follow-up comment was then made in which the reporter talked about Biden pushing gun control as a Senator and campaigning on gun control when running for the presidency, specifically that he “talked about the need to get illegal firearms off the street.”

The reporter then asked, “So when someone possesses one illegally, what does the President believe should happen?”

Jean-Pierre responded, “The President has been very clear…where his position has been, what his policies have been, that he was able to pass into law,” and then refused to answer the question.

On July 26, 2023, AFP reported that the President’s son, Hunter Biden, had reached a plea deal on tax offenses and illegally possessing a gun, but the judge in the case rejected the deal, in part because she did not believe the gun issue should be mixed in with a tax case.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.