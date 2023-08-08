The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) allowed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ (ATF) “partially complete” pistol frame rule to stand on Tuesday, while an appeal runs its course in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

The ATF used its pistol frame rule — ATF Final Rule 2021-05F — to redefine “partially complete pistol frames” as “firearms.” This allowed the ATF to require background checks for certain gun parts kits by claiming said parts could be used to build guns.

Under the auspices of this rule, the ATF targets those guns which Democrats refer to as “ghost guns.”

On July 2, Breitbart News reported that Judge Reed O’Connor in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Fort Worth Division decided against the ATF’s rule in a suit brought by Jennifer VanDerStok, the Firearms Policy Coalition, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), and others.

O’Connor stressed that the redefinition of gun parts is actually up to Congress rather than a federal agency, and said, “Because Congress did not define ‘frame or receiver,’ the words receive their ordinary meaning.” O’Conner vacated Final Rule 2021-05F.

On July 24, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld O’Conner’s decision to vacate the rule, but the appeals process continues in the Fifth Circuit.

SCOTUS was asked to intervene during the appeals process and, on Tuesday, SCOTUS voted 5-4 to allow the rule to stand while the appeals process plays out.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan, voted in the majority.

The lawsuit is VanDerStok v. Garland, No. 23-10718, in the United State Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

