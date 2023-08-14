Wife Shoots, Kills Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend to Save Husband

A wife shot and killed her daughter’s ex-boyfriend as he allegedly pointed a gun at her husband’s head last week in Salem, Indiana.

The New York Post reported the incident on Sunday, noting that it occurred August 7, around 6:30 p.m.

The daughter’s ex-boyfriend, 45-year-old Michael Chastain, allegedly drove onto the family’s front yard, grabbed the father, and put a gun to his head.

The wife saw the alleged attack unfolding and grabbed her handgun. She then ran outside and shot Chastain.

FOX News noted that Chastain was transported to the hospital, where he died.

WLKY quoted Indiana State Police Sgt. John Davis saying, “[Chastain] exited his vehicle and put a firearm toward the homeowner’s head. The wife of the homeowner observed the altercation that occurred, walked outside with a firearm and eventually shot Chastain.”

The daughter, who once dated Chastain, no longer lives at the residence where the incident occurred.

