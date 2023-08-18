VIDEO: Body Cam Shows Officer with Handgun Take Out AK-47 Attacker

Body cam video released late yesterday shows the moment 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat alllegedly opened fire on Fargo, North Dakota, officers with an AK-47 and was ultimately shot and killed by an officer with a handgun.

Breitbart News reported that 23-year-old Jake Wallin, a Fargo officer, was killed in the ambush attack and two other officers, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, were wounded.

Officer Zachary Robinson, armed with a handgun, engaged Barakat, killing him.

Body cam footage captured the ambush attack:

BREAKING: Body cam footage of the shooting ambushing Fargo Police officer has been released. pic.twitter.com/9HwK96B7Bm — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) August 17, 2023

On July 21, 2023, Breitbart News pointed to investigation findings that revealed Barakat had 1,800 rounds of ammunition with him at the time of the ambush attack, which occurred on July 14. He also had seven guns and a homemade hand grenade.

The Daily Mail explained that Barakat was believed to be en route to attack a parade in Fargo when he decided to ambush the police officers instead.

Barakat, of Syrian origin, moved to the U.S. in 2012 seeking asylum.

