Police indicated that 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat, the man who shot and killed a Fargo, North Dakota, police officer on July 14, 2023, was armed with seven guns, a hand grenade, and nearly 2,000 rounds of ammunition, among other things.

On July 15, 2023, Breitbart News reported that police identified Barakat as the shooter, noting that he allegedly killed Officer Jake Wallin and wounded Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes.

Officer Zach Robinson shot and killed Barakat at the scene of the attack.

According to FOX News, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said of Officer Robinson’s use of deadly force:

In the wake of Mohamad Barakat’s murderous, unprovoked attack, Officer Zach Robinson’s use of deadly force was reasonable, it was necessary, it was justified, and in all ways, it was lawful. Mohamad Barakat engaged in a savage attack. … He unleashed what can only be described fairly as a murderous barrage of fire. But that isn’t to say it wasn’t precise. In fact, it was.

Wrigley indicated Barakat had three rifles, four handguns, 1,800 rounds of ammunition, canisters full of gasoline, a homemade grenade, and a non-bulletproof vest, every pocket of which contained an ammunition magazine.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney commented, “When you look at the amount of ammunition this shooter had in his car, he was planning on more mayhem in our community.”

Wrigley indicated that one of Officer Robinson’s shots hit Barakat’s rifle, rendering it inoperable. Barakat drew a 9mm handgun and allegedly waved it around thereafter; then Robinson shot him dead.

