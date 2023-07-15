Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed Fargo Officer ID’d as Mohamad Barakat

The man who allegedly shot and killed a Fargo, North Dakota, police officer and wounded two others has been identified as 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat.

NBC News reported that the shooting occurred Friday just before 3:00 p.m. A witness said the shots were fired during a “traffic stop.”

ABC News reported that 23-year-old Jake Wallin was the officer killed in the shooting. Wallin joined the Fargo Police Department in April of this year.

Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were shot and wounded in the incident and are both in “critical stable condition.”

Police officers involved in Fargo, North Dakota police ambush identified as Jake Wallin, Andrew Dotas, Tyler Hawes and Zachary Robinson – Suspect identified as 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat.https://t.co/nVzfjKnK82 — Fox3 Now (@fox3news) July 15, 2023

Barakat, the alleged shooter, was killed by Officer Zachary Robinson.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski commented on the shooting, saying:

This was a heinous and unthinkable act of aggression against our officers and the entire metro community. As we all try to comprehend what has transpired and mourn the impact on our team and the entire community, we are bracing for extremely difficult days ahead. We know that we are joined by our metro community in this process and that brings comfort to all of us.

He added, “Our hearts are heavy, but I can assure you that we never take your support for granted; we can profoundly feel the fabric of this community in your actions, words of encouragement and acts of kindness.”

“Together, we are and will remain the guardians of our Fargo community,” he concluded.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.