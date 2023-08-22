WATCH: Resident Opens Fire on Alleged Intruder Dressed as Maintenance Worker

Alleged would-be intruders — one of whom apparently masqueraded as a maintenance worker — attempted to enter an apartment by kicking the door but were dissuaded when the resident opened fire.

FOX News reported that the incident occurred in Dallas, Texas, around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The apartment resident, Ethan Rodriguez, was home when the doorbell rang and he answered it digitally. He said he heard the voice of 30-year-old Aaron Contreras outside the door and on the doorbell video, he saw that Contreras was allegedly standing there pretending to be a maintenance worker.

Contreras allegedly claimed he was there to check the air conditioner filter.

Rodriguez told Contreras he was not home, and Contreras left for a few minutes only to allegedly return with a handgun and another man. Contreras and the other man then allegedly took turns trying to kick in the door.

Rodriquez responded by grabbing his handgun and launching a volley of gunfire toward Contreras, who responded by firing two shots and running away.

Contreras was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, aggravated assault, and deadly conduct.

WFAA quoted Rodriguez commenting on the incident, saying, “Everything happened I guess you could say in God’s favor. I protected my family, and he was just being a dummy trying to come to my house and get whatever.”

