Alleged would-be intruders — one of whom apparently masqueraded as a maintenance worker — attempted to enter an apartment by kicking the door but were dissuaded when the resident opened fire.

FOX News reported that the incident occurred in Dallas, Texas, around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The apartment resident, Ethan Rodriguez, was home when the doorbell rang and he answered it digitally. He said he heard the voice of 30-year-old Aaron Contreras outside the door and on the doorbell video, he saw that Contreras was allegedly standing there pretending to be a maintenance worker.

Contreras allegedly claimed he was there to check the air conditioner filter.

Rodriguez told Contreras he was not home, and Contreras left for a few minutes only to allegedly return with a handgun and another man. Contreras and the other man then allegedly took turns trying to kick in the door.

Rodriquez responded by grabbing his handgun and launching a volley of gunfire toward Contreras, who responded by firing two shots and running away.

Sometimes intermediate barrier penetration performance matters for civilian gun owners 😎 Criminals pretend to be maintenance workers to gain access to an apartment but get a heaping of lead instead 🇺🇸#dallas #crime #texas #CityLife #decay #urban #police pic.twitter.com/faLickZU1T — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) August 21, 2023

Contreras was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, aggravated assault, and deadly conduct.

WFAA quoted Rodriguez commenting on the incident, saying, “Everything happened I guess you could say in God’s favor. I protected my family, and he was just being a dummy trying to come to my house and get whatever.”

