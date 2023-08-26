3 People Dead After Shots Fired in Florida Dollar General Store

Three people were shot and killed in a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General Store early Saturday afternoon.

The suspected shooter is also dead.

News4Jax reported that a witness said the suspected shooter allegedly fired at cars outside the store before going inside. The Independent noted that the suspect then allegedly barricaded himself in the store.

The suspect was spotted around 12:45 p.m at Jacksonville’s Edward Waters University near the school’s library prior to the shooting.

The deceased suspect’s parents contacted law enforcement to inform them they had found a manifesto and deputies were dispatched to the family home.

No information has been made public yet on the type of firearm used or how the gun was acquired.

Breitbart News pointed out that three people were shot and killed at a bar in California Wednesday night. The attacker in California opened fire during $8 spaghetti night.

