Three people are dead and six people injured after a man believed to be a retired law enforcement officer allegedly opened fire in Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, California, Wednesday night shortly after 7 p.m.

The Los Angeles Times reported the shots rang out during “$8 spaghetti night.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office received calls of a possible shooting and deputies arrived to find a man with a gun. Deputies opened fire on the man, killing him.

A source told the Times that the gunman was “retired from the Ventura Police Department” and was allegedly at the bar “targeting his estranged wife.”

Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock commented, “Cook’s Corner, the location where this tragic incident occurred, is truly a beloved part of the Trabuco Canyon community.”

Reuters pointed out five of the six people injured persons were injured by gunshots, they did not explain how the sixth person was hurt.

California has the strictest gun control laws of any state in the Union, including all the gun controls U.S. House and Senate Democrats promise would keep us safe at the federal level.

The state’s gun controls include universal background checks, gun registration, a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and background checks for ammunition purchases.

