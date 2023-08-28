Video shows a Nevada Tribal Ranger plowing through an Extinction Rebellion protest that was blocking highway traffic and causing a miles-long backup.

The Daily Mail reported that the protesters could be heard saying, “We’re non-violent” as the Ranger from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police Department of Nevada drove through.

The Ranger then circled back, exited his vehicle with gun drawn and began making arrests. Protesters can be heard crying on the video.

This is how the police deal with climate protesters in Nevada. That’s how you do it. pic.twitter.com/y8Qy1nkG7H — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2023

The Rangers arrested the protesters for “trespassing on tribal land.”

The New York Post noted that Extinction Rebellion says the protest was supposed to highlight “capitalism’s inability to address climate’s ecological breakdown.”

