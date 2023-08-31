Then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) signed a gun control package that included a red flag law less than a month after the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting, but that red flag law did not prevent Saturday’s Jacksonville attack.

The gun control package also raised the minimum age for rifle purchases from 18 to 21, CNN noted. That gun control failed to stop the August 26, 2023, Jacksonville shooting at at a Dollar General store.

The gun control package also banned bump stocks and implemented an across-the-board three-day waiting period on all gun purchases. Neither the ban nor the waiting period posed a hindrance to the shooting that took three lives in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Less than a year after Gov. Scott signed the gun control package, Breitbart News reported that it failed to stop a shooting that killed five people in Sebring, Florida.

A 21-year-old went into Sebring’s SunTrust Bank and opened fire, killing five people. He then called police and reported himself, stating he had shot the individuals. None of the post-Parkland gun controls prevented the shooting.

