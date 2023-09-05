Chicago Homeowner Shoots Alleged Labor Day Intruder

A homeowner in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood shot an alleged intruder shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Labor Day.

The 26-year-old homeowner was at home when the alleged intruder entered the premises, ABC 7 reported. The 26-year-old shot at the alleged intruder, striking him twice in the chest.

The alleged intruder fled the scene but collapsed and was found nearby.

WGN-TV noted that the alleged intruder was 35 years old. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Neighborhood resident Andre Davis told WGN-TV, “For the most part, this block is generally pretty peaceful. But it definitely hits close to home. I don’t know what happened to the offender. That’s what happens, though. People are at a point where they are protecting themselves.”

