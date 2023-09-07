A young couple was shot and killed on Labor Day while sitting in a car with their one-year-old baby in gun-controlled Los Angeles, California.

FOX 11 reported the incident occurred in Harbor City around 6:40 p.m.

The couple, 21-year-old Carlos Loera and 18-year-old Ashley Guzman, were simply inside the car with their baby when the shots rang out. Loera died at the scene and Guzman died at a hospital.

The baby was in a booster seat and only suffered minor wounds from bullet fragments.

There were at least five bullet holes in the driver’s-side window of the Infiniti as police collected evidence Monday, video from the scene showed. A Nike Air Max shoe sat next to the car by an evidence marker, the LA Times reports.

FOX News noted the baby’s wounds were treated and then the baby was released to family members.

The shooting is believed to have been gang-related.

California is the No. 1 state in the nation for gun control, according to Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety. CA’s gun controls include universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can purchase each month, firearm registration requirements, a red flag law, and numerous other controls.

Nevertheless, the FBI showed that CA was also No. 1 for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

On June 10, 2023, Breitbart News observed that over 17 percent of annual United States firearm murders occur in California.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.