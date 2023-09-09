Elon Musk responded to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s (D) order banning concealed carry by asking how soon the governor can be removed for violating the Second Amendment.

Breitbart News reported that Grisham issued an order Friday suspending state residents’ rights to carry guns for self-defense in Albuquerque and other cities.

Musk responded with a post on X, which said, “At risk of stating what should be obvious, deliberately violating the Constitution is next-level illegal. How soon can this person be removed from office?”

New Mexico state Rep. John Block (R-51) reacted to Grisham’s order by calling for her to be impeached and removed from office.

Grisham’s order took effect September 8, 2023, and it will last 30 days, after which Grisham said she will revisit the matter to determine if she will extend the ban another 30 days.

When a reporter questioned Grisham’s issuance of the ban, noting the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Grisham responded by stressing her belief that “no constitutional right … is intended to be absolute.”

Grisham’s order bans the carrying of firearms, openly or concealed, in public. The prohibition applies to licensed concealed carriers as well.

