Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen clarified Monday that he will not enforce New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s (D) “unconstitutional” ban on concealed carry.

The Associated Press (AP) quoted Allen saying, “It’s unconstitutional, so there’s no way we can enforce that order.”

He went on to express his opinion that the order “does nothing to curb gun violence.”

Earlier on Monday, Breitbart News reported KOB4 footage, which captured Grisham telling a reporter that the ban on concealed carry would not impact criminals.

In the footage, a reporter can be heard talking to Grisham, asking, “Do you think that criminals are going to hear this message and not carry a gun in Albuquerque, on the streets, for 30 days?”

Grisham responded, “Ah….no.”

The Governor of New Mexico has just declared the 1st & 2nd Amendment “does not exist” due to an “emergency.” Under this legal theory *all* of our “rights” are essentially eliminated. Watch the most evil & tyrannical 60 seconds you’ve ever heard from a politician: pic.twitter.com/xLpMSTbyi2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2023

New Mexico State Rep. John Block (R) told the AP, “My constituents have reached out to me in droves, emailing and texting me that this is insane, this is horrifying, this is unconstitutional.”

Block indicated that an article of impeachment against Grisham is being drafted.

