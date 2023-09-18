Nearly 20 Shot Friday into Sunday Night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Nearly 20 people were shot Friday into Sunday night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported that at least 18 people had been shot during the weekend by 9:01 p.m. Sunday night.

CBS News noted that a 16-year-old girl was among the gunshot victims.

The 16-year-old was inside a home “in the 7200 block of South Honore Street” when a white sedan pulled up, and someone inside the vehicle opened fire shortly after 9:00 p.m. One bullet shattered a window, then struck the girl, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly thereafter, a man and woman, both 25 years old, were shot while in a parked vehicle. A white sedan pulled close, and someone opened fire. Both are in good condition.

Breitbart News pointed out that at least 27 people were shot in Johnson’s Chicago last weekend. Five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

A database maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times shows 420 people were killed in Chicago from January 1, 2023, through September 17, 2023.

