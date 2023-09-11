At Least 27 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 27 people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 14 were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, and four of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

By Monday morning, CBS News noted the number of victims had risen to at least 27, with one additional shooting fatality.

The additional fatality was discovered at 2:54 a.m. Sunday, when a male of unknown age was found shot in an alley “in the 8000 block of South Union Avenue” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, and a gun owner licensing requirement via Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) cards.

In addition to the state-level gun controls, Cook County, where Chicago is located, has its own “assault weapons” ban, as does the Chicago suburb of Naperville.

Nevertheless, more than 400 people have been murdered in the Windy City in 2023 thus far.

