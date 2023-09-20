Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) discussed his run for Governor of Louisiana with Breitbart News and affirmed constitutional carry will finally be secured once he is in the gubernatorial office.

As we talked, constitutional carry was the first topic that came up. Recent history has shown constitutional carry has the overwhelming support of the Louisiana legislature but is opposed by the state’s current governor, John Bel Edwards (D).

In fact, the Associated Press reported that Edwards vetoed constitutional carry legislation on June 25, 2021.

Landry sees it differently. He does not believe Louisiana residents need a permit from the government in order to participate in Second Amendment freedoms.

He said, “The current Gov. of this state has vetoed constitutional carry but we’re going in and passing that.”

Landry focused on how criminals are armed, whether permits are required or not, and he observed, “The problems are not the guns, the problems are cultural. The problems are broken families, the problems are poor educational opportunities, the problems are not supporting programs that teach the proper use and handling of firearms.”

He observed, “Those that blame the gun are the first ones that would put an iPhone in a kid’s hand rather than give him love and guidance.”

Landry summed up his views on constitutional carry by pointing out, “I support further strengthening the right of our citizens, their ability to exercise the Second Amendment of the constitution, and I will be focused on any way that we can strengthen that at the state level.”

The NRA has endorsed Landry in the upcoming Louisiana gubernatorial election:

"We are humbled and honored to receive the endorsement of the NRA… Our Second Amendment must be protected and as Governor, I look forward to continuing that fight." –@JeffLandry https://t.co/PKJEsLdTJM — NRA (@NRA) September 12, 2023

Landry spoke to Breitbart News about the endorsement, saying that the day they endorsed him was “one of the proudest days of [his] life.”

He added, “I’m a lifetime member of the NRA and I believe in the mission. Look, we’ve got a number of gun rights organizations out there, and the NRA’s been the leader in that space. and to have their endorsement speaks volumes about my record defending the Second Amendment.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.