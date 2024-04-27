CNN Poll: More Americans See Trump’s Trial as Irrelevant to His Fitness for Reelection 

Increasing numbers of Americans see the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump as irrelevant to his fitness for reelection, a CNN poll found Friday.

The poll appears to confirm the diminishing impact of prosecuting Trump to prevent his reelection. “These are all Biden trials,” Trump said before entering the courthouse on Tuesday. “This is done as election interference. Everybody knows it.”

A six-point swing occurred in less than a year among Americans who say the charges in the ongoing trial “are not relevant to his fitness for the presidency even if true,” the poll found:

2024: 45 percent said less irrelevant

2023: 39 percent said less irrelevant

The poll analyzed the findings:

About three-quarters of voters currently backing Trump against President Joe Biden in the 2024 election say they will stick with him even if he is convicted of a crime, while 24% of Trump’s backers say a conviction might cause them to reconsider their support. Trump is charged in four separate cases, and the survey question asked about being convicted of a crime without specifying a charge. The group that might reconsider amounts to about 12% of all registered voters in the poll, more than enough to make a difference in a close contest should he face conviction in any of the four trials he may face between now and Election Day.

The poll also confirmed a widely held belief that Trump will not receive a fair criminal trial in Manhattan. President Joe Biden won more than 86 percent of the Manhattan vote in 2020.