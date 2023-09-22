While announcing the launch of the executive Office of Gun Violence Prevention, President Joe Biden pledged to use the office to “centralize, accelerate, and intensify” his administration’s gun control push.

Biden noted that he has chosen Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee the office.

A report by the Washington Post makes clear coordination in the office is expected between the “White House, the Community Justice Action Fund and Everytown for Gun Safety.”

After Biden announced the launch of the new office on Friday, he then called for an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and universal background checks. He also called for Congress to take action for more gun restrictions then he pledged to use the office to “centralize, accelerate, and intensify” his administration’s gun control push.

ahawkins

Biden secured the Bi-Partisan Safer Communities Act in the summer of 2022, thanks to help from Sen John Cornyn (R-Texas), who worked with Democrats to get the legislation passed.

His ATF has put in place rules defining partially complete firearm frames as firearms, has put forward a rule requiring registration of AR-pistols with stabilizer braces, and has most recently proposed a rule to bring the county nearer to universal background checks.

