Intuit About-Face: Gun Manufacturers Welcome at QuickBooks Once More

Intuit has done an about-face on its policy banning gun manufacturers from using QuickBooks for payroll, making clear the manufacturers are welcome at QuickBooks once again.

On September 25, 2023, FOX Business reported that Intuit explained the policy reversal via a statement, which said:

Intuit continually reviews and updates our policies to ensure they best serve the needs of our customers and remain compliant with all applicable federal and state laws. Our Acceptable Use Policy is based on various factors, including compliance with laws and banking partner requirements. Our commitment to customers is unwavering, and we will continue to ensure our policies serve their needs.

Intuit’s change of heart came after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) launched an oversight investigation into the company’s alleged discrimination against the firearms industry.

Cruz sent a letter to Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi which said, in part, “My office became aware of these discriminatory policies when Dawson Precision, a Texas company that manufactures small firearm parts, informed my office that Intuit had, without warning, canceled its subscription to QuickBooks payroll services.”

The letter continued, “Dawson Precision only discovered what had happened after it submitted payroll…Intuit later said that it canceled Dawson Precision’s account because, as a firearm manufacturer, it was in violation of Intuit’s acceptable use policy.”

Cruz also went after JP Morgan, claiming the financial giant had actually pressured Intuit to block members of the firearms industry from using QuickBoooks.

It was also suggested that Bank of America pressured Intuit to refuse QuickBook services to the firearms industry, but Bank of America denied the claim.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.