Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago: At Least 30 Shot During Weekend

At least 30 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported that one of the three weekend shooting fatalities was an 86-year-old man, who was shot and fatally wounded Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m. after getting out to his truck to retrieve something.

The elderly man, Charles Hobson Sr., was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he died.

CBS News noted that the next fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at 12:40 a.m. Sunday. A 40-year-old man was shot in the chest by an unknown assailant “in the 9000 block of South Emerald Avenue.” He died at the hospital.

Hours later, at 10:45 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up alongside him. Two people exited the second vehicle and opened fire. The victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 433 people were killed in Chicago between January 1, 2023, and September 24, 2023.

