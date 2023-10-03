Rep. Henry Cuellar Carjacked by Armed Assailants in D.C.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) was carjacked by three armed assailants Monday night in Washington, DC.

The Associated Press reported that a statement on the incident was released that said in part, “As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement.”

FOX News noted that the carjacking occurred around 9:30 p.m.

Cuellar’s car was recovered, and the Congressman was not harmed during the incident.

The suspects are described as “black men wearing all black clothing.”

Cuellar captured national attention after the May 6, 2023, Allen, Texas, mall shooting by rejecting calls for more gun control. While Texas is often criticized by the left for having less gun control than other states, Breitbart News observed Cuellar pointing out that shootings occur in states with high levels of gun control too.

Washington, DC, where Cuellar was carjacked by armed assailants, has some of the most stringent gun control in the country.

