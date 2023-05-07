Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) responded to calls for more gun control following Saturday’s Allen, Texas, outlet mall attack by noting that blue states with stringent gun control have “mass shootings” as well.

FOX News reported Cuellar urging people to get past calling for more laws and restrictions, focusing instead on the “root problem.”

He said, “If people talk about just… making the law stricter. You got to look at, you know, in states that are blue, very strict laws, you still get this type of mass shootings. So it does happen across the nation, and we have to get to the bottom of this.”

Cuellar also noted, “There’s always a reason why certain people [carry out mass shootings] and there’s always telltale signs before. There’s indicators that we should have looked out for. But again, to the law enforcement that put a stop to this, again, I thank them.”

California has every gun control the left is pushing in the wake of the attack on the Texas mall, yet on June 5, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to FBI figures showing California was number one in “active shooter incidents.”

Breitbart News reported that a police officer ended Saturday’s attack on the Texas mall. He was at the mall on an unrelated call and confronted the alleged attacker after hearing gunfire. The officer reportedly shot and killed the attacker.

The alleged attacker was armed with a rifle and a handgun, and CNN observed he “used to work as a security guard.”

