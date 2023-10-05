Liberty Safe has adopted new privacy protections for customers that set forth strict criteria that law enforcement or federal agencies must meet in order to gain access to a customer’s safe.

The policy also gives the customer the choice of opting out of allowing Liberty Safe to retain their information in the first place, which means that even if law enforcement and/or a federal agency satisfies the other aspects of the criteria, no information will be shared.

Liberty Safe’s privacy protection criteria are detailed on their website as follows:

A warrant, subpoena, national security letter, court order or equivalent (“compulsory process”) must be provided that is specifically issued to Liberty Safe . For requests for access codes or combinations, the ­­compulsory process must specifically require that Liberty Safe release the combination or access code for a safe identified by its serial number. If these first two conditions are met, the requested customer information must already exist within our system at the time of the request. If a customer has opted out of our retention of this information, we will be unable to comply with the compulsory process.

Customers who already own Liberty Safes can click here to be taken to a page where they can have any of their personal information deleted, thereby removing any information that could be shared with law enforcement or a federal agency. When a customer chooses to delete they are voluntarily removing their reset code, which will make Liberty unable to respond to requests for safe access.

On September 6, 2023, Breitbart News reported that Liberty Safe cooperated with the FBI by giving them an access code that allowed agents to get into a safe owned by Nathan Hughes during a raid in late August. Hughes was subsequently arrested over charges tied to January 6, 2021.

Liberty Safe said in September they had “had no knowledge of any of the details surrounding the investigation at the time” that the FBI requested a code to get into the safe.

Their new personal privacy criteria–combined with the ability for safe owners to delete their reset codes–is designed to prevent a repeat of that incident.

