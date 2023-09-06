Liberty Safe Gave FBI Access Code to January 6 Protester’s Safe

Liberty Safe announced Tuesday they cooperated with the FBI by giving them an access code that allowed agents to get into a safe owned by Nathan Hughes during a raid.

Liberty Safe describes themselves thus: “Liberty Safe has built America’s most trusted gun safes for sale for over 30 years. Our unyielding commitment to high-quality gun safes has made Liberty the premier choice for millions of Americans. You are always protected with a Liberty gun safe with superior fire protection, exclusive military-style locking bars, and unmatched security features.”

But those security features were overridden by an access code Liberty Safe provided to the FBI, which conducted a raid on Hughes’ home over January 6 participation allegations and arrested him.

The Hodge twins used an X post to indicate they know Hughes personally and they described the FBI raid on his home, including Liberty Safe’s cooperation with the FBI:

Last week, a friend of ours was raided by the feds over J6, his name is Nathan Hughes and he’s from Fayetteville, Arkansas. Nate was raided by the FBI and arrested at gun point. His girlfriend (who just had a miscarriage) was held at gun point and put in handcuffs. The FBI turned off his security cameras, unplugged his internet, and flipped his house upside down in a search. The feds called the manufacturer of his Liberty Gun Safe and got the passcode to get into it too. All for protesting at the Capitol over 2 1/2 years ago. He is being charged with crimes related to January 6th. He didn’t assault anyone and he didn’t vandalize anything. He is being labeled a domestic terrorist and a traitor to his country by woke leftists and the media. Nate is just like us…he’s an outspoken American Patriot…he loves freedom, loves his country, and would do anything to preserve our rights. He’s been fighting to save our country for years now. He’s also a small business owner with a family that relies on him. We all know how heated this political climate is getting, but they’ve pushed too far and it’s time for people to speak up for people getting screwed by the system. BLM and Antifa can go burn down our cities and get off the hook, but Trump supporters get raided and rounded up for protesting.

Liberty Safe claimed they had “had no knowledge of any of the details surrounding the investigation at the time” that the FBI requested a code to get into the safe.

Liberty Safe added, “Liberty Safe is devoted to protecting the personal property and 2nd amendment rights of our customers and has repeatedly denied requests for access codes without a warrant in the past. We do not give out combinations without proper legal documentation being provided by authorities.”