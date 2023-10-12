Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (I) told FOX News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday night that he was wrong to call the NRA a “terror group” following the Parkland shooting, and he made clear his position that he does not “consider the NRA a terror group.”

Just three days after the Parkland high school shooting, RFK Jr. tweeted:

Parkland students are right; the NRA is a terror group — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 17, 2018

Hannity asked RFK Jr., “Do you still believe the NRA is a terror group?”

RFK Jr. responded, “I support the Second Amendment like I do all the amendments to the Constitution.”

Hannity then countered, “I didn’t ask you if you support the Second Amendment.” He then zeroed in on RFK Jr.’s 2018 tweet again, saying, “‘Parkland students are right. The NRA is a terror group.’ Do you believe that?”

RFK Jr. answered, “I don’t consider the NRA a terror group”:

Hannity asked RFK Jr. if he regrets describing the NRA as a terror group in 2018, and RFK Jr. responded, “Well, I don’t recall tweeting it in 2018, but if I did, as I said, Sean, I don’t consider them a terror group, and I support the Second Amendment.”

On June 29, 2023, Breitbart News noted that RFK Jr. told a NewsNation town hall he would sign an “assault weapons” ban if it reached his desk.

