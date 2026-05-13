Nolte: Gallrein Overtakes Massie in Kentucky GOP Primary Poll

Incumbent Republican Congressman Thomas Massie (KY) has slipped more than five points behind his GOP challenger, former Navy SEAL and businessman Ed Gallrein.

Quantus Insights surveyed some 900 likely Republican voters in the Bluegrass State on May 11-12 and found that 48.2 percent support Gallrein over narcissistic RINO backstabber Thomas Massie who has 43.1 percent support.

When leaners are pushed to choose, Gallrein jumps to an eight-point lead over the insufferable Massie, 52.8 percent to 45.1 percent.

Early voting is set to begin this week. Election Day in Kentucky is next Tuesday, May 19.

In two previous polls taken of the race last month, Massie enjoyed a four- and a nine-point lead, respectively. But those were much smaller sample sizes (fewer than 450) and, well, five weeks is a long time in politics.

The real bad news for Massie is that the April poll that showed him nine points up over Gallrein (47 to 38 percent) was also a Quantus Insights poll. Polling is a bit of a mess these days, but one reliable way to at least gauge movement is by watching the same pollster. So…

In the same poll, Massie went from a nine-point lead to five-point deficit. That’s a net collapse of 14 points. RINO Massie lost four points. Former Navy SEAL Gallrein picked up ten points. And in both polls, Massie, the well-known incumbent, failed to reach 50 percent.

“For an incumbent member of Congress, especially one with Massie’s long-standing name identification and well-defined political brand, sitting at roughly 43% on the initial ballot is a warning sign,” writes Quantus. “Massie retains a substantial base, but the topline suggests that a meaningful share of the Republican primary electorate is already prepared to move in another direction.”

Yes, Massie has a following, but guess who has the biggest and most loyal political following in generations? That would be President Donald Trump, which is why he was able to pretty much wipe out the Indiana State Senate cabal that refused to redistrict.

Massie isn’t some principled Republican who sometimes disagrees with Trump. Instead, he’s a peacock, an obnoxious jerk who chooses affection from CNN and the New York Times over commonsense border security and tax cuts.

“Massie voted against tax cuts for seniors, he voted against tax cuts for overtime workers, and he voted against tax cuts for earners; tip earners, no. He wanted to increase the taxes. He voted with the Democrats,” Trump explained in March.

“He voted against border security, where we took the worst border in the history of our country, made it the best border in the history of our country in two and a half months… and he voted against eligibility verification for welfare recipients,” the president added.

“Having your own opinions is one thing. Voting against the party on every single issue, you’re eventually going to make too many enemies, and that is the problem that Thomas has had,” Vice President JD Vance said in October. He added, “It’s not one issue. It’s not three or four issues. It’s that every time that we’ve needed Thomas for a vote, he has been completely unwilling to provide it.”

Unlike U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who drives us a little crazy but at least has a set of principles, Massie is an unprincipled underminer only interested in media love and attention.