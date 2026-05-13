Marlow: Arcadia’s Chinese Spy Mayor Is ‘Tip of Iceberg’

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about China.

Marlow said, “We’re right here, we didn’t notice. We didn’t know there was some sort of spy, a Chinese propagandist who is literally running a city in America. So, will this be the tip of the iceberg? Will this be the sort of thing that we start looking into and investigating at a deep level? … Hopefully, that’s the case.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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