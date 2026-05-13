Watch Live: JD Vance Holds Anti-Fraud Task Force Press Conference

Vice President JD Vance holds a press conference to update the public on work by the Trump administration to crack down on fraud on Wednesday, May 13.
President Donald Trump announced a “War on Fraud” during his State of the Union address in February and named Vance as the head of a new task force to carry it out.
The vice president has led the task force to find and bust fraud across multiple agencies since it was formalized in March, as Breitbart News reported:
The anti-fraud task force hit the ground running in its first five weeks after President Donald Trump established it on March 16. And most recently, various agencies, including the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Department of Education (ED), the Department of Agriculture, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), have furthered the task force’s mission to tackle fraud.
“The Vice President has brought the entire Trump administration together to root out fraud and return hard-earned tax dollars to the American people – where it belongs,” a Vance spokesperson told Breitbart News. “The task force continues to gain momentum every single day, and it’s working tirelessly to deliver results on the President’s War on Fraud.”
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