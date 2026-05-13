Watch Live: JD Vance Holds Anti-Fraud Task Force Press Conference

Vice President JD Vance holds a press conference to update the public on work by the Trump administration to crack down on fraud on Wednesday, May 13.

President Donald Trump announced a “War on Fraud” during his State of the Union address in February and named Vance as the head of a new task force to carry it out.

The vice president has led the task force to find and bust fraud across multiple agencies since it was formalized in March, as Breitbart News reported: