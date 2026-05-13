Newborn Baby Abandoned near Public Park in Virginia

Authorities said a newborn baby was found abandoned on Tuesday near a public park in Stafford County, Virginia.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a bystander discovered the newborn in the area of Coriander Lane and Embrey Mill Road near Embrey Mill Park, WTOP reported. Authorities said they are looking for the child’s parents.

Authorities said the child is in good health and said they are looking for the baby’s parents.

“We can confirm the baby is safe and is currently receiving care and support from medical professionals,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Jackson Arnold said. “It’s still an ongoing investigation, but we are concerned for the child’s mother and/or father.”

“We’re working to just reunite a family and ensure everyone involved receives the support they need,” Arnold said.

The sheriff’s office has not released any more identifying information about the child and does not know how the baby ended up in the area.

“Any residents or businesses in the area are asked to review any available security or doorbell camera footage from May 12, 2026, between 12 p.m. and 3:10 p.m.,” Arnold said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-658-4400.

Virginia notably has a Safe Haven law that allows the surrender of unharmed newborns up to 30 days old to hospitals, EMS services, fire stations, and baby boxes.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.