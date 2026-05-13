Video: Pedro Pascal Kisses Stephen Colbert, Calls Himself ‘an Actress’ While Promoting Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’

Actor Pedro Pascal kissed left-wing CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert on the lips and called himself “an actress” while promoting Disney’s The Mandalorian and Grogu on Tuesday.

“What a pleasure to have you back,” Colbert told Pascal after the The Last of Us star sat down in a chair beside the TV host’s desk during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, to which the actor replied by pressing one finger to his lips, implying he wanted a kiss.

Colbert then leaned in, and the two men kissed each other directly on the lips, eliciting applause among members of the live studio audience.

“I got jealous,” Pascal said, referring to a kiss Colbert shared with his first guest of the night, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, according to an X post by LateNighter.

Colbert responded, “No need. Any time,” adding, “It’s nice to see you again. The last time you were here — people may not know this — but it was the very first time you were ever on the late-night show.”

“Here you are almost 10 years ago in 2016,” the television host continued as he displayed a photo of himself with Pascal from the actor’s first appearance on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

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Colbert went on to ask the Game of Thrones actor if he was “nervous at the time” of his first appearance on the show.

“I was terrified. I am terrified now,” Pascal replied. “It’s a really big and beautiful theater. It’s breathtaking. It’s amazing to be back. It’s a little bit much for the very first talk show that you’ve ever done.”

“Very big space,” the The Mandalorian star continued. “And I was scared. I watched it back, and I was like, ‘Oh, wow, yeah, I’m not really breathing.'”

Pascal then referred to himself as “an actress,” exclaiming, “But I’m an actress! You know what I’m saying?”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.