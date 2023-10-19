GameStop Employee Arrested After Fatally Shooting Pokemon Card Theft Suspect

A GameStop employee in Pembroke, Florida, is under arrest after fatally shooting an alleged Pokemon card thief Tuesday night.

The alleged thief “grabbed five boxes of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ‘ultra-premium’ trading cards” and was running out of the store when the clerk, 33-year-old Derrick Guerrero, shot him, 1 News reported.

Local 10 noted the wounded suspect “subsequently ran into a vehicle that was awaiting, which was being driven by his girlfriend.” As the girlfriend drove away she noticed her boyfriend was unresponsive so she pulled over and called police.

RELATED VIDEO — Home Depot CEO: We’re “Increasingly Concerned” with “Life Safety” of Customers, Employees:

The robbery suspect was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Pembroke Pines police Maj. Al Xiques said:

It should be noted that this GameStop was robbed on September 11th of this year by two other suspects unrelated to this case, which the suspect in this case of the shooting was the victim of that robbery. Since that incident, the [GameStop clerk] did go out and purchase a firearm for his own personal protection and safety, which was the firearm used in this incident.

The clerk, Guerrero, has now been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.