Senate Staffer Robbed at Gunpoint in Gun-Controlled Washington, DC

A staffer for Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) was robbed at gunpoint in gun-controlled Washington, DC, on Thursday shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The staffer “was walking down the sidewalk” when a man approached, put a gun in her face, and said, “‘Give me your purse and keys,'” WUSA 9 reported.

The staffer handed over her keys and other belongings and the robber got in her car and drove off.

The staffer was not physically harmed.

Sen. Britt released a statement after the incident:

We thank God that she is safe and sound after this terrifying incident, and we’re grateful to the Capitol Police Department and Metropolitan Police Department officers who quickly and professionally responded to the scene. It is infuriating and completely unacceptable that an American who is on Capitol Hill to serve her country cannot safely walk the streets of Washington, D.C. at 8:30 at night because of the out-of-control crime in this city. Just look at the police department’s own numbers – this year, robberies are up 68% and motor vehicle thefts are up 102%. Local elected officials in the District of Columbia have the responsibility not just to their citizens, but to the country, to step up and get a hold of the crime crisis ravaging the streets of our nation’s capital.

On September 20, 2023, Breitbart News noted that House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI) warned staffers not to wear jewelry or become distracted on cell phones while walking around in crime-ridden, Democrat-run Washington, DC. He did this as part of an effort to inform staffers of things they could do to lessen the chances of becoming targets of criminals as crime surges in D.C.

WATCH — Hawkins: Nearly Half of New Gun Buyers Are Women (9/27/2021)

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.