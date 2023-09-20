Congressional staffers are being advised not to wear jewelry or become distracted on cell phones while walking around in crime-ridden, Democrat-run Washington, DC.

House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI) held a meeting that included Capitol Police and focused on things staffers can do to lessen the chances of becoming targets of criminals as crime surges in D.C., the Washington Times reported.

Steil said, “There’s no indication that crime is being reduced in our nation’s capital, so people are working to make sure that they’re protected.”

Staffers were advised against wearing jewelry on public transportation services in the city and given advice on how to position their vehicles at stoplights, in order to avoid being carjacked.

Carjackings in D.C. are up 101 percent from where they were in 2022 and robberies are up 67 percent.

On August 19, the Washington Post noted that while homicides are declining in some large cities they are increasing in D.C.

D.C. had witnessed 66 homicides by August 19, 2023, compared to 131 homicides by the same time in 2022. More juveniles had been shot and killed by August 19, 2023, than were shot and killed in all of 2022.

