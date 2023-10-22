At least 14 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that a 29-year-old man was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds “in the 1100 block of South Mozart Street” at 3:25 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

At 12:25 p.m. Saturday a 42-yaer-old man was shot numerous times in the chest “in the 7300 block of S. Dorchester Avenue.” He died at the scene.

Just over two hours later, at 2:35 p.m., a 43-year-old was shot numerous times in a parking lot “in the 3900 block of West Odgen Avenue.”

The 43-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Sun-Times maintains a database on Chicago homicides which shows that 473 people were killed in the Windy City January 1, 2023, through October 21, 2023.

