Los Angeles Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was robbed at gunpoint of more than $100,000 in jewelry and other valuables in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, police said.

TMZ Sports reported that the robbery occurred just after midnight.

Police indicated two men approached Robinson, “pointed firearms at him … and demanded he hand over his valuables — which included a pricey watch.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranked California the number one state in the Union for gun control laws.

California has universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, gun registration requirements, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, confiscatory gun laws, a red flag law, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, and an “assault weapons” ban that is currently facing litigation.

The gun controls in California also include background checks for ammunition purchases.

Breitbart News reported that Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested on a felony gun charge Monday morning, just hours after helping his team secure a win against the Arizona Cardinals.

TMZ Sports noted Kendrick was pulled over for a traffic violation, and police discovered a firearm in his vehicle.

