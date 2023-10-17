LA Rams Derion Kendrick Arrested on Felony Firearm Charge

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested on a felony gun charge Monday morning, just hours after helping his team secure a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

TMZ Sports reported Hendricks was pulled over for a traffic violation and police discovered a firearm in his vehicle.

Officers also allegedly discovered marijuana.

He was booked into jail at “2:14 AM PT on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon.”

Yahoo News noted Rams head coach head coach Sean McVay confirmed Kendrick’s arrest and also indicated Kendrick was still in jail, as of Monday afternoon.

When questioned further about Kendrick, McVay told the Orange County Register, “I’m just going to kind of leave it at that until I have all the appropriate information. I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to speak on things that I don’t have the totality of it, other than knowing he was arrested early this a.m.”

California is has more gun control than any other state in the Union.

Those controls include universal background checks, gun registration requirements, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, a red flag law, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, an 11 percent tax on guns and ammo, and background checks for ammunition purchases, among other controls.

The state also has stringent controls on where guns by carried, even by licensed concealed carry permit holders. An ever-expanding number of gun-free zones exist throughout the state.

