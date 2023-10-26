Biden Pushes Lawsuits Against Gun Makers Following Maine Attacks

On Thursday, in response to the Maine shootings, President Joe Biden pushed for a repeal of protections that protect gun makers from frivolous lawsuits, universal background checks, and other gun controls.

WhiteHouse.gov published Biden’s statement, which opened with him saying, “Today, Jill and I are praying for the Americans who’ve lost their lives, for those still in critical care, and for the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief.”

He then urged residents in Maine’s Lewiston area to heed all law enforcement’s warnings, including alerts to shelter-in-place.

Biden eventually transitioned to the summer 2022 passage of the gun control he passed with Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) help, noting, as always, that gun control is not enough.

He then said:

I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfill their duty to protect the American people. Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers.

Breitbart News has fact-checked Biden’s claim that gun makers have “immunity from liability” and found the claim to be false.

For example, on March 1, 2022, Breitbart News noted Biden was claiming gun manufacturers are shielded from “liability” and cannot be sued.

In reality, gun manufacturers are not shielded from liability. Rather, they are protected from frivolous lawsuits over the criminal use of guns that are legally made and legally sold.

