5 Great Micro-Compact Pistols for Concealed Carry, Self-Defense

As Americans flood into gun stores looking for a means of self-defense it seems apropos to highlight five micro-compact 9mm pistols that are reliable, easily concealable, and accurate.

At this point in time, late October 2023, the U.S. is closing in on three straight years of surging gun sales. Those sales began during the COVID shutdowns and continued as social unrest–protests and riots–resulted in Democrat-run cities being set ablaze and, in some cases, entire sections of the cities being taken over by rioters.

Millions of gun sales later, gun store owners tell Breitbart News that defensive gun sales are headed through the roof once more.

Many gun buyers may be purchasing a firearm for the first time and they may be buying with a eye to both home defense and daily carry; thus this brief look at five micro-compact 9mm pistols that are reliable, concealed, and accurate.

The pistols are listed in no particular order:

Glock 43X — The Glock 43X is a single stack pistol chambered in 9mm. The single stack, ten-round magazine allows the 43X to remain narrow in design, contributing to the pistol’s concealability. The 43X can be purchased with a standard slide in an MOS version, which features a slide cut making the pistol optics-ready. Like all Glocks, the 43X is a shooter, which is to say that it delivers legendary durability. The Glock 43X has the Safe Action System integrated into the trigger and versions of the 43X have a rail for attaching lights/accessories.

Sig Sauer P365 — The P365 is a micro-compact pistol chambered in 9mm that ships with two ten-round magazines. The pistol also ships with SIG X-RAY3 Day/Night Sights standard, and myriad holsters and accessories are available for it. The P365 can be ordered with or without an external safety and an optics-ready version is available as well. SIG also makes versions of the P365 with a SIG Romeo optic already affixed, and the pistol has a rail for lights/accessories. The P365 is very accurate and compact enough for all-day carry.

Canik METE MC9 — The Canik METE MC9 is a 9mm micro-compact pistol that ships optics-ready with one 12-round and one 15-round magazine, the latter allowing the concealed carrier to have 15+1 rounds of self-defense ammo ready to go if he finds himself in a life-and-death situation. The METE MC9 has ambidextrous slide forward controls, a rail for lights/accessories, a loaded chamber indicator, and a rear-facing indicator to let the concealed carrier know that the striker has been cocked. The METE MC9 has a safety built into the trigger rather than an external safety lever.

Springfield Armory Hellcat — The Springfield Hellcat is a 9mm micro-compact pistol that ships with one 11-round and one 13-round magazine. The pistol comes standard with either Tritium U-Dot sights or a rail system for lights/accessories, and an integral trigger safety. Also, the Hellcat’s trigger is flat, something that many concealed carriers find appealing. The Hellcat is also available in an optics-ready version, as well as versions with an optic already attached. The Hellcat platform is wildly popular among concealed carriers.

FN 503 — The FN 503 is a super accurate micro-compact pistol that ships with one six-round magazine and one eight-round mag. The 503 trigger incorporates an integral safety and the trigger is one of the 503’s strong points. The texture on the 503’s grip helps lock the gun in the concealed carrier’s hand when drawn, adding stability and helping the micro-compact pistol shoot as if it were a much larger firearm. Standard sights on the 503 are three-dot iron sights but the pistol is also available in an optics-ready version.

Those who may be buying their first gun, and who may even be considering one of the micro-compacts on this list, need to be sure to acquaint themselves with the laws of their state which govern concealed carry and the use of firearms for self-defense.

Moreover, in preparation for concealed carry, all gun owners should visit the range and shoot until confident of where the bullet goes when the trigger is pulled. The range time breeds familiarity with the firearm which will, in turn, contribute to increased control and confidence if the firearm has to be drawn while the carrier is under duress.

