At Least 34 People Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 34 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported 15 people were shot during one incident alone, Sunday morning around 1 a.m. The shooting occurred after a fight broke out at a Halloween celebration and a man who was denied entry went to his car, retrieved a gun, and opened fire.

ABC 7 noted the wounded consisted of six women and nine men. The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out two of the victims–a 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man–are in critical condition.

The other 13 victims are in good condition.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times pointed out the total number of shooting victims for the weekend reached at least 34 by time Sunday was over, and three of those shooting victims died.

ahawkins

The first shooting fatality occurred Saturday morning about 1:40 a.m., when a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found inside a vehicle “in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street.” He was transported to hospital, where he died.

Hours later, at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, a bicyclist riding “in the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue” was shot in the neck and killed.

And on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. a 61-year-old man was shot in the back while standing by the sidewalk “in the 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue.” He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Sun-Times indicated 488 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through October 29, 2023.

