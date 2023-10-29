Chicago: 15 Hurt After Man With Handgun Opens Fire at Halloween Party

Fifteen people were hurt Sunday around 1 a.m. after a man with a handgun opened fire following a fight at a Chicago Halloween party.

CBS News reported a fight broke out at the party and a man was “rejected entry” after the DJ said the party was over. That man allegedly went to his car, retrieved a handgun, walked back to the party location and opened fire.

Fifteen people, ages 26 to 53, were injured.

ABC 7 noted the wounded consisted of six women and nine men. The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out two of the victims–a 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man–are in critical condition.

The other 13 victims are in good condition.

The man with the handgun fled the scene but was soon captured.

The Sun-Times indicated that 487 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through October 28, 2023.

