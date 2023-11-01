Report: Voices in Maine Shooting Suspect’s Head Called Him a ‘Pedophile’

Robert Card, the alleged October 25, 2023, Lewiston, Maine, shooter, experienced voices in his head calling him a “pedophile,” according to the New York Post.

The Post also noted that Card’s family said he “had been drinking heavily in the lead-up to last week’s mass shooting in Lewiston.”

WATCH — CNN’s Coates: Maine Shooter Picked “Soft Targets” Where He Didn’t Think He’d Get a Response, Didn’t Pick a Gun Range:

In May 2023, his son told law enforcement Card was “hearing voices or starting to experience paranoia.”

Breitbart News reported the family contacted police because they were increasingly concerned with Card’s mental situation.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry indicated Card’s family contacted his office on May 3, 2023. He said the family believed Card’s mental state had begun a downward spiral in January 2023 and “they were worried about his well-being and noting his access to guns.”

An incident report filed by Sheriff Merry shows that Card’s ex-wife informed law enforcement that Card had recently picked up a number of guns from his brother’s house.

Breitbart News pointed out that police were contacted again in mid-September 2023 concerning Card.

A report from CNN indicates the Maine National Guard asked police to check on Robert Card in mid-September out of concerns that he could “snap and commit a mass shooting. Personnel from “the Sagadahoc County and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Offices” responded to the Maine National Guard request by trying, unsuccessfully, to make contact with Card on September 16, 2023.

